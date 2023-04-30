Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Sunday, April 30 showcases the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers meeting at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The teams are tied 3-3 in the series. The Bruins are favored, with -225 moneyline odds, in this decisive matchup with the Panthers, who have +190 moneyline odds.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday
Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-225)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.5
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.6)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have finished 11-6-17 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 65-12-5.
- In the 28 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-3 record (good for 41 points).
- In the five games this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has scored exactly two goals in 11 games this season (6-3-2 record, 14 points).
- The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 71 games (61-6-4, 126 points).
- In the 39 games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 33-3-3 to record 69 points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Boston is 38-11-6 (82 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 29-3-0 (58 points).
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|9th
|33
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|12th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|1st
|87.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.