Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will square off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank seventh-best in MLB play with 34 total home runs.

Boston is ninth in baseball, slugging .427.

The Red Sox's .251 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Boston has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (148 total runs).

The Red Sox's .328 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

Red Sox hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Boston has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).

The Red Sox average MLB's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.363).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Brewers W 12-5 Away Brayan Bello Corbin Burnes 4/24/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/25/2023 Orioles W 8-6 Away Corey Kluber Kyle Bradish 4/26/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells 4/28/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians - Home Brayan Bello Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians - Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman

