Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Justin Turner -- batting .282 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 27 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Plesac (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .354 against him.
