The Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran, who went 3-for-4 with three doubles last time in action, battle Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Zach Plesac TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .436 with eight doubles, a home run and three walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 11 games this year, with at least two hits in 54.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Duran has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

