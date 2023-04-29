Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has four doubles and five walks while hitting .180.

Wong has gotten a hit in seven of 20 games this season (35.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In 20 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 15.0% of his games this season (three of 20), with more than one RBI three times (15.0%).

He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings