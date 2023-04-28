Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Reese McGuire -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has four doubles and two walks while batting .341.
- In 56.3% of his 16 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 16 games this year.
- In four games this season (25.0%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
