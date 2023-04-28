Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 24 hits, batting .238 this season with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 136th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (15 of 25), with multiple hits eight times (32.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 32.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 56.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.