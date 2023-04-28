Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center, on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bergeron's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Patrice Bergeron vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Bergeron Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Bergeron has averaged 17:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +35.

In Bergeron's 78 games played this season he's scored in 26 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 44 of 78 games this year, Bergeron has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

In 26 of 78 games this year, Bergeron has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 57.4% that Bergeron goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Bergeron going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bergeron Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 12 58 Points 27 Goals 31 Assists

