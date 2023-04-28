Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarren Duran -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has five doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .400.
- Duran has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (50.0%).
- He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has driven in a run in five games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber (1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5).
