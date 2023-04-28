Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for DeBrusk available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 64 games this season, DeBrusk has a plus-minus rating of +26, while averaging 16:48 on the ice per game.

DeBrusk has a goal in 26 games this season out of 64 games played, including multiple goals four times.

DeBrusk has a point in 40 games this season (out of 64), including multiple points 11 times.

DeBrusk has an assist in 19 of 64 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

DeBrusk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 64 Games 11 50 Points 10 27 Goals 6 23 Assists 4

