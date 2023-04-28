The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .180 with four doubles and five walks.

This year, Wong has totaled at least one hit in seven of 20 games (35.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.

In 15.0% of his games this year, Wong has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

