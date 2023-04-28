How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28 features the Boston Bruins visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are up 3-2.
You can catch the action on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Bruins play the Panthers.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/26/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|4/23/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|6-2 BOS
|4/21/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-2 BOS
|4/19/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|6-3 FLA
|4/17/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|3-1 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 38 goals over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|51
|112
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|78
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
