Brad Marchand will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Marchand against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Brad Marchand vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -196)

0.5 points (Over odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Marchand has a plus-minus of +27, while averaging 18:32 on the ice per game.

Marchand has netted a goal in a game 24 times this season in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchand has a point in 51 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points 16 times.

In 36 of 73 games this season, Marchand has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

Marchand's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Marchand Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 73 Games 11 67 Points 13 21 Goals 5 46 Assists 8

