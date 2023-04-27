The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360. The series is knotted up 2-2. The Rangers are underdogs (+100) against the Devils (-120).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Devils vs. Rangers Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Devils 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-120)

Devils (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.7)

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils (52-22-8 overall) have a 14-8-22 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

New Jersey is 19-6-4 (42 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the 13 games this season the Devils scored just one goal, they went 1-11-1 (three points).

New Jersey has taken 11 points from the 12 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (5-6-1 record).

The Devils have scored more than two goals in 61 games (48-7-6, 102 points).

In the 43 games when New Jersey has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 31-10-2 record (64 points).

In the 58 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 35-17-6 (76 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents 26 times, and went 17-7-2 (36 points).

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a record of 47-22-13 this season and are 10-14-24 in overtime contests.

New York has earned 33 points (11-9-11) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

Across the 13 games this season the Rangers finished with only one goal, they have earned six points.

When New York has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (4-7-11 record).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals 49 times, earning 87 points from those matchups (43-5-1).

New York has scored a single power-play goal in 33 games this season and has registered 49 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, New York has posted a record of 28-15-4 (60 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 37 times this season, and earned 52 points in those games.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.33 12th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.63 4th 4th 34.4 Shots 31.5 16th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 29.3 6th 13th 21.9% Power Play % 24.1% 7th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 80.7% 13th

Devils vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

