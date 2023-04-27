The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks square off in a decisive Game 6 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Boston is 29-2 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The Celtics average only 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

When Boston puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 39-3.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game this season at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (115.4).

In 2022-23, Boston is surrendering 110.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.4.

When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than when playing on the road (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries