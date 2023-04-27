The Atlanta Hawks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -6.5 230.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 38 times.

The average point total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.

Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Celtics have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.

Boston is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 19-24 43-39 Hawks 36-46 4-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

