The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, square off versus the Atlanta Hawks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Horford put up three points, six rebounds, five assists and five blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 119-117 loss against the Hawks.

Below we will dive into Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 7.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.4 Assists 3.5 3 3.7 PRA -- 19 17.3 PR 14.5 16 13.6 3PM 1.5 2.3 2



Al Horford Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Horford's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Allowing 118.1 points per contest, the Hawks are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Hawks have allowed 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have conceded 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Al Horford vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 33 3 6 5 1 5 1 4/23/2023 34 0 11 5 0 0 2 4/21/2023 29 8 4 3 2 0 0 4/18/2023 32 8 4 3 2 3 1 4/15/2023 38 6 9 2 2 2 1 3/11/2023 33 9 4 3 3 2 1 11/16/2022 27 7 11 4 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.