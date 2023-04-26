Taylor Hall will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at TD Garden in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Hall interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Taylor Hall vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hall Season Stats Insights

  • Hall has averaged 15:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).
  • In Hall's 61 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
  • Hall has a point in 32 games this season (out of 61), including multiple points eight times.
  • Hall has an assist in 20 of 61 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
  • Hall's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Hall going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Hall Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
61 Games 11
37 Points 13
16 Goals 5
21 Assists 8

