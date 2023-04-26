On Wednesday, April 26 at 1:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles (15-8) host the Boston Red Sox (13-12) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Tyler Wells will get the ball for the Orioles, while Tanner Houck will take the mound for the Red Sox.

The Orioles are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+100). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (0-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-0, 4.29 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 11 times and won nine, or 81.8%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 8-2 (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Orioles went 6-1 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

