Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles will see Tanner Houck on the hill for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 33 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks eighth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 144.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 11th with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.355 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Houck (3-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In four starts this season, Houck has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Away Nick Pivetta Freddy Peralta 4/22/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Wade Miley 4/23/2023 Brewers W 12-5 Away Brayan Bello Corbin Burnes 4/24/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/25/2023 Orioles W 8-6 Away Corey Kluber Kyle Bradish 4/26/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells 4/28/2023 Guardians - Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians - Home Garrett Whitlock Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians - Home Chris Sale Cal Quantrill 5/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi

