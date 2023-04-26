Wednesday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (15-8) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (13-12) at 1:05 PM ET (on April 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Orioles will look to Tyler Wells (0-1) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-0).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been victorious in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 3-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (144 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule