Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 26 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is hitting .272 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.
  • Turner has gotten a hit in 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (32.0%).
  • In 25 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In six games this season (24.0%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wells (0-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 17th, .686 WHIP ranks first, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th among qualifying pitchers this season.
