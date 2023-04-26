Dmitry Orlov will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. There are prop bets for Orlov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Dmitry Orlov vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Orlov Season Stats Insights

In 66 games this season, Orlov has averaged 22:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

Orlov has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 66 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 29 of 66 games this season, Orlov has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Orlov has an assist in 27 of 66 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Orlov has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Orlov has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Orlov Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 66 Games 14 36 Points 8 7 Goals 0 29 Assists 8

