David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins meet the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Pastrnak in the Bruins-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

David Pastrnak vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus of +34, while averaging 19:33 on the ice per game.

In Pastrnak's 82 games played this season he's scored in 49 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Pastrnak has a point in 68 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 33 times.

Pastrnak has an assist in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Pastrnak's implied probability to go over his point total is 37% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 11 112 Points 8 61 Goals 6 51 Assists 2

