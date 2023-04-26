After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .188 with four doubles and five walks.
  • In seven of 19 games this season (36.8%), Wong has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Wong has picked up an RBI in 15.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.70), first in WHIP (.686), and 66th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.