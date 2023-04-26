Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 on April 26, 2023
Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Matthew Tkachuk and others are available when the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (112 total points), having amassed 61 goals and 51 assists.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Apr. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Brad Marchand has 21 goals and 46 assists to total 67 points (0.9 per game).
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
Patrice Bergeron Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -263)
Patrice Bergeron has scored 27 goals and added 31 assists through 78 games for Boston.
Bergeron Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 17
|at Canadiens
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Tkachuk's 109 points are pivotal for Florida. He has put up 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Bruins
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a key piece of the offense for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Bruins
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Apr. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Apr. 13
|1
|0
|1
|5
