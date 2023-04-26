Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Boston Bruins take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are up 3-1 in the series. The Bruins are the favorite (-245) in this decisive matchup with the Panthers (+205).
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have put together a 61-14 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Boston has a record of 21-4 (winning 84.0%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 71.0%.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Boston went over twice.
- During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.3 higher than their season-long average.
- The Bruins offense's 301 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.
- On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in NHL play, giving up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- Their +127 goal differential is first in the league.
