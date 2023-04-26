The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers square off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 26, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins lead 3-1 in the series.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/23/2023 Panthers Bruins 6-2 BOS 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in NHL action, giving up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (301 total, 3.7 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players