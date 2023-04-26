Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchand's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Marchand has averaged 18:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +27.

In 23 of 73 games this season, Marchand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchand has a point in 50 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

In 35 of 73 games this season, Marchand has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

Marchand's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 73 Games 10 67 Points 11 21 Goals 4 46 Assists 7

