Yu Chang -- batting .176 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang has three home runs and a walk while batting .140.
  • This season, Chang has recorded at least one hit in four of 17 games (23.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Chang has had an RBI in three games this year (17.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • The Orioles will send Bradish (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
