Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Orioles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .136.
- In eight of 22 games this season, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.7% of his games this season, Casas has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In nine of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.
