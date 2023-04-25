The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .136.
  • In eight of 22 games this season, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.7% of his games this season, Casas has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In nine of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • The Orioles are sending Bradish (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.
