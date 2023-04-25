The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will meet on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET, with Cedric Mullins and Rafael Devers among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Red Sox are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Orioles (-165). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -165 +135 9 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. Boston and its opponent have gone above the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 8.3.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win four times (36.4%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 1-2 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 17 of its 24 chances.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 5-6 9-3 3-8 6-7 6-4

