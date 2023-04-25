Tuesday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (15-7) and Boston Red Sox (12-12) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET on April 25.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (1-0) against the Red Sox and Corey Kluber (0-4).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 3, Red Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.

This season, Boston has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.7 runs per game (136 total).

The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

