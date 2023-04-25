After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .333 with four doubles and three walks.
  • Duran has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
  • Duran has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Bradish (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.
