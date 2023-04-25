Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has three doubles and two walks while hitting .189.

This year, Arroyo has tallied at least one hit in eight of 19 games (42.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

