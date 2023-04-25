Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has three doubles and two walks while hitting .189.
- This year, Arroyo has tallied at least one hit in eight of 19 games (42.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his third this season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.