Jayson Tatum and Clint Capela are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) play the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at TD Garden.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday, April 25 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics defeated the Hawks, 129-121, on Sunday. Jaylen Brown poured in a team-high 31 points for the Celtics, and added four rebounds and three assists. Young had 35 points, plus three rebounds and 15 assists, for the Hawks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 31 4 3 0 0 3 Jayson Tatum 31 7 4 0 3 4 Marcus Smart 19 4 4 0 0 3

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 23.3 6.6 3.1 0.9 0.4 3.1 Derrick White 16.2 4 3.4 0.5 1 2.4 Jaylen Brown 16 3.8 2.5 0.9 0.2 1.1 Malcolm Brogdon 12.9 3.2 3.7 0.6 0.2 1.4 Marcus Smart 10.9 2.9 3.9 1.3 0.2 2

