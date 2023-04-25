Oddsmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-115) 9.5 (-149) 4.5 (+115) 3.5 (-105)
  • Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.4 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).
  • Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-110) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+105)
  • Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 0.1 higher than Tuesday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Tuesday's prop bet.
  • He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (-115) 4.5 (+105) 3.5 (-167) 2.5 (+115)
  • The 15.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Tuesday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.
  • White has pulled down 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-120) 3.5 (-111) 10.5 (-105) 2.5 (+100)
  • Young's 26.2 points per game are 1.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Young has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).
  • Young has dished out 10.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Young has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. Hawks player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB AST
10.5 (-128) 10.5 (-133) 0.5 (-105)
  • Clint Capela has put up 12 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Capela's per-game rebound average of 11 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (10.5).
  • Capela has averaged 0.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.