The Boston Celtics are 13.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is 229.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -13.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 229.5 combined points in 42 of 82 games this season.

Boston's outings this year have an average point total of 229.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -1000 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 90.9% chance to win.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 42 51.2% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Celtics have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.

Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 3-3 43-39 Hawks 36-46 0-0 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.