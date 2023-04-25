Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.479) and OPS (.869) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has recorded a hit in 19 of 24 games this year (79.2%), including nine multi-hit games (37.5%).
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (nine of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%).
- He has scored in 16 of 24 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
