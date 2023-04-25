The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.479) and OPS (.869) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has recorded a hit in 19 of 24 games this year (79.2%), including nine multi-hit games (37.5%).

Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (nine of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%).

He has scored in 16 of 24 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings