The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.479) and OPS (.869) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo has recorded a hit in 19 of 24 games this year (79.2%), including nine multi-hit games (37.5%).
  • Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (nine of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%).
  • He has scored in 16 of 24 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will send Bradish (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
