On Monday, Yu Chang (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Brewers.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has three home runs and a walk while batting .150.

Chang has gotten a hit in four of 16 games this season (25.0%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (18.8%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Chang has an RBI in three of 16 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five of 16 games so far this season.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings