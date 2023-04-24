Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .129 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Casas has had a base hit in seven of 21 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has had an RBI in four games this season (19.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (38.1%), including one multi-run game.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.16, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
