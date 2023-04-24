The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .129 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Casas has had a base hit in seven of 21 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Casas has had an RBI in four games this season (19.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).

He has scored at least once eight times this season (38.1%), including one multi-run game.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings