Monday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (14-7) and the Boston Red Sox (12-11) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Orioles taking home the win. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on April 24.

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (1-1) for the Boston Red Sox and Dean Kremer (1-0) for the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won seven out of the 11 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has a record of 6-4, a 60% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 132.

The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).

Red Sox Schedule