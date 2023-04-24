The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 111-101 win over the Grizzlies (his previous game) Davis posted 31 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 25.9 25.0 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 13.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 40.5 41 41.1 PR -- 38.4 38.2 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Davis has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 13.2% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 113 points per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Grizzlies allow 44.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 26th in the NBA, giving up 26.4 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have allowed 13 makes per game, 25th in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 39 31 17 2 1 3 2 4/19/2023 38 13 9 3 1 5 0 4/16/2023 37 22 12 3 0 7 3 3/7/2023 36 30 22 3 1 2 0 2/28/2023 36 28 19 0 0 5 0

