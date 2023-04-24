The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .396, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 78.3% of his games this year (18 of 23), with more than one hit nine times (39.1%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (34.8%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 15 games this year (65.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings