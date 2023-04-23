Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yu Chang -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has three home runs and a walk while batting .114.
- Chang has picked up a hit in three games this year (20.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (20.0%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Chang has driven home a run in three games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.11 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Burnes (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.76 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 56th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st.
