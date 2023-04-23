The Milwaukee Brewers (15-6) and the Boston Red Sox (11-11) will match up on Sunday, April 23 at American Family Field, with Corbin Burnes pitching for the Brewers and Brayan Bello taking the mound for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-185). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (2-1, 4.76 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (0-1, 16.88 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.

The Brewers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 2-1 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

The Red Sox have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

