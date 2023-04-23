The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Smart tallied 24 points, eight assists and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-122 loss versus the Hawks.

With prop bets in place for Smart, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 14.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.1 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.6 PRA 21.5 20.9 22.7 PR -- 14.6 17.1 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.6



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Hawks

Smart has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.6 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Hawks are the 25th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks allow 44.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the league.

The Hawks give up 26 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Hawks concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 33 24 3 8 5 0 3 4/18/2023 32 14 5 6 2 0 3 4/15/2023 32 11 7 7 2 2 3 3/11/2023 36 11 1 6 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.