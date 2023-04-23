The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .272 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Turner has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings