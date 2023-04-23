Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .272 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Turner has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.11 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, one per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.76), 22nd in WHIP (1.059), and 61st in K/9 (6.7).
