Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 130-122 loss to the Hawks (his most recent action) White put up 11 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine White's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.4 15.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 4.1 Assists 4.5 3.9 3.3 PRA 24.5 19.9 22.5 PR -- 16 19.2 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Derrick White's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Derrick White Insights vs. the Hawks

White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 118.1 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

The Hawks concede 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

The Hawks allow 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Derrick White vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 30 11 2 4 3 0 1 4/18/2023 34 26 7 2 2 3 1 4/15/2023 38 24 5 7 4 2 0 4/9/2023 5 3 0 1 1 0 0 3/11/2023 36 18 4 7 2 1 1 11/16/2022 31 16 5 10 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add White or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.