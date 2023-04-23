Trae Young and Jayson Tatum are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics square off at State Farm Arena on Sunday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 9.5 (-149) 4.5 (+105) 3.5 (+100)

Tatum has put up 30.1 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.6 points more than Sunday's points prop total.

Tatum has pulled down 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 6.5 (-110) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+115)

Jaylen Brown is scoring 26.6 points per game, 1.1 more than Sunday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 6.5.

Sunday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-115) 4.5 (+105) 4.5 (+115) 2.5 (+140)

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points during the 2022-23 season, 3.1 lower than Sunday's over/under.

White has collected 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).

White has dished out 3.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Sunday's over/under.

White has knocked down 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-111) 3.5 (+110) 8.5 (-110) 1.5 (-200)

Young is averaging 26.2 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.7 more than Sunday's prop total.

Young averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than Sunday's over/under.

Young has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-120) 5.5 (-105) 5.5 (+100) 1.5 (-143)

The 21.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Sunday is 1.0 more point than his per-game scoring average.

Murray's per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (5.5).

Murray's season-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Murray's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

